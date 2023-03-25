Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Rumors swirl about a potential new trilogy as ‘Star Wars’ fans criticize an actual puppet

Happy Friday Star Wars fans! We’ve been breathlessly waiting for Star Wars Celebration for weeks now, and the payoff is finally coming. Ahead of the convention rumors are starting to fly about all of the potential releases and, in an exciting turn of events, it seems there may be three upcoming projects rather than one. Following Ahmed Best’s debut as one of the best cameo Jedi of all time, other creature actors have expressed their desire to have a role outside of layers of alien makeup. Zach Braff recently spoke about his own experience as an alien in the Star Wars ‘verse, and the actor wants everyone to know that he is on standby should he ever be needed for a human performance. In the Twittersphere fans are mocking an actual puppet for not giving a performance filled with life and we head into the weekend with a Disney faux pas for the ages.

Star Wars Celebration may showcase not one movie, but three

Star Wars Celebration rumors are swirling unfettered before the big day. The most recent is an incredibly satisfying one about the potential of a new trilogy announcement. The story comes from Jeff Sneider, a senior film writer for Collider, who has it on good authority that the rumor is true. With the collapse of Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars entry, this is excellent news. Sneider used his insider knowledge to speak on the future of Kathleen Kennedy in the ‘verse saying that her tenure as a Disney director is on the line should a film fail to release by Christmas day 2025. He went on to speculate that the hush around the films is likely due to bad script writing. With the poor reception of much of the sequel trilogy, it seems Disney is throwing its all into the upcoming projects, including the only one we know anything about, the upcoming installment headed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Gibson. Celebration promises to deliver some much desired context for the film come April.

Zach Braff joins fellow comedians in a cameo that tunneled under many fan’s radar

Zach Braff has revealed the Star Wars cameo of a century. The Scrubs alum had a brief part during the Kenobi series, and even his most diehard fans could be forgiven for not recognizing the charming comedian. Braff played the unassuming mole-like alien, Freck, in the third episode of the series. The kindly mole-man offers Leia and Obi-wan a ride on the mining colony of Mapuzo, but the citizen has aligned himself with the Empire and Obi-Wan blows the duo’s cover when Troopers start asking too many questions. The somewhat freaky-looking mole-man may have betrayed our heroes, but its hard to blame the guy, he’s just trying to make his way in the universe like everybody else. Though we are unlikely to ever see him reprise the role, Braff is more than willing to step on set should the Star Wars universe have need of him. The actor has hopes that he could follow in Ahmed Best’s footsteps and portray a human character since fans have never seen his face in the galaxy far, far away.

Fans shocked puppet gives lifeless performance

Meanwhile, a group of The Mandalorian fans are lambasting Grogu’s latest appearance in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The Foundling recently flexed his Mandalorian chops in a sparring match with another Mando-in-training, and some viewers were less than impressed. The actual puppet was derided by Twitter users for not looking realistic enough and, more surprisingly, for not being CGI. Others criticized the other tiny human trainee, questioning why a Mandalorian (remember, this kid got his helmet in episode 1 of the season) didn’t have the skill to fight a former Jedi Padawan that was easily 40 years his senior. Sounds like some of the fandom needs to brush up on the Jedi/Mandalorian wars. The other half of the conversation came from more patient viewers who reminded their counterparts about the backlash against CGI Yoda during the prequel era, and more recently, CGI Luke. For our part, we’d like to remind viewers how far puppeteering has come with this snippet of the original Dark Crystal.

After 40 odd years, people still can’t let go of a potential Luke/Leia relationship

In a cringeworthy mess-up Disney has added Luke and Leia to a list of the “couples we will forever ship”. The Company may have labeled the image correctly, as Han Solo and Princess Leia, but the picture the company slapped on shows the Force-sensitive twins gazing passionately at each other instead. Fans were quick to point out the error, and joke about the Game of Thrones plot twist all these years later. The discourse around the image is worth a laugh or two and is strewn with friendly reminders not to kink shame.