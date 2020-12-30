Leaked WandaVision Set Photo May Confirm The Return Of [SPOILERS]

In just a couple of weeks, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally return to our screens after an eighteen month absence, and based on what we’ve seen from WandaVision so far, things are about to get really weird. Not only does it mark the franchise’s first proper foray into the world of episodic television, but it’s also going to be a huge creative departure for Kevin Feige and his team.

So far, the 23 installments in the MCU have all been big budget superhero blockbusters that tend to hit many of the same mandated plot, story and character beats, whereas WandaVision is a reality-warping limited series that draws influence from classic sitcoms throughout the last five decades, as well as laying the foundations for the introduction and subsequent expansion of the multiverse.

When Evan Peters became a late addition to the cast, there was instant speculation that he could be playing Fox’s version of Quicksilver, and while his role has yet to be confirmed, a leaked set photo has now hinted that may indeed be the case. Admittedly, you’ll need to squint pretty hard to get a good look at him, but that does appear to be Peters sporting the same hairdo as the X-Men’s Peter Maximoff, as you can see below.

Spider-Man 3 has already made it perfectly clear that characters from other franchises who have never even been in the orbit of MCU continuity before are fair game when the multiverse is in play, and the premise of WandaVision lends itself perfectly to Scarlet Witch trying to bring her brother back from the dead the same way she’s done with Vision, only for an alternate Quicksilver from another reality to appear instead.