LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Poster Teases New Halloween Special

Having found great success on Disney Plus with last year’s Holiday Special, LEGO Star Wars will return to streaming on October 1 with Terrifying Tales, the spooky spinoff that’s arriving just in time to kick off the streaming service’s lineup of scary stories.

Picking up after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, the story sees Poe Dameron and BB-8 making an emergency stop on Mustafar, the same place were Obi-Wan Kenobi turned Anakin Skywalker extra crispy and left him to die before he ended up becoming Darth Vader. Our heroes meet Graballa the Hutt, the new owner of Vader’s hideout who of course wants to turn it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive resort for the Sith.

That’s pretty irreverent stuff, and Lucasfilm have now revealed a new poster for LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, which you can check out below.

As Poe and BB-8 wait for their X-Wing to be repaired, they head into the bowels of the castle with Graballa’s mechanic Dean, who regales them with three Halloween stories set in the Star Wars universe. That framing device is the basis for what looks to be a fun little detour into animated territory if the trailer is any indication, and LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales is available to stream Friday.