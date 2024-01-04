Leslie Fhima will attend ‘The Golden Wedding,’ despite being heartbroken by groom Gerry Turner on finale night

After getting engaged to one another during the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will become husband and wife on live television this evening (January 4) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC — with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus — in an event called The Golden Wedding, and it is sure to be a party packed with our favorite Bachelor Nation stars.

With Susan Noles from The Golden Bachelor officiating the wedding, Kathy Swarts from The Golden Bachelor and Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette serving as red carpet correspondents, and more, Turner and Nist confirmed in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly that all of The Golden Bachelor girls were invited to the one-of-a-kind function as attendees (at least), admitting that anywhere from 100 to 150 people will be walking the “Gold Carpet” at the La Quinta Resort & Club this evening.

Theresa: “We want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor to be there. We don’t know who’s going to be able to make it… There will be people there from Bachelor Nation and then our close family and friends.” Gerry: “We want it to have the feel of a celebration, a big happy family that gets extended to our very best friends. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

While inviting all of The Golden Bachelor girls seems to be a good idea in theory, Turner and Nist are forgetting just one thing: All of these women are Turner’s ex-girlfriends!

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise are curious as to whether or not some of the women who were hurt by The Golden Bachelor himself will show their support at The Golden Wedding. Runner-up Leslie Fhima — who was arguably the most heartbroken of all — put the rumors to rest, admitting that even after going through a painful intestinal blockage, she would not miss it for the world.

Photo via ABC/John Fleenor

Even though Gerry Turner shattered her heart during the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Leslie Fhima took to Instagram yesterday (January 3) to share that she went through surgery on her 65th birthday — which took place on Thursday (December 28) — however, she will still be making her way to La Quinta, California for The Golden Wedding.

“I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my birthday. I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowl blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER… I’m definitely on the mend. I’m feeling so much better that now I get to go to the wedding. I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa on their beautiful day. I know it’s going to be really, really amazing.”

We could not be prouder of Leslie for putting her pain aside — both physically and emotionally — to show up for this super special function. What a warrior!

Nonetheless, while we all anxiously await The Golden Wedding that is to come this evening, to relive the engagement between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist — as well as the breakup between Gerry Turner and Leslie Fhima — you can stream the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu.


