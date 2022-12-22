While we can begrudgingly agree that singling out Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia was a great choice given the actor’s dedication to this role ⁠— though a choice that everyone, including Netflix, now sorely regrets ⁠— the streaming juggernaut might seriously have a problem when it comes to casting talent for their Northern Kingdoms ensemble. The latest person to join The Witcher crew in the role has left the fandom utterly befuddled, with many starting to genuinely feel like Netflix is deliberately pulling their leg.

According to a recent report by Redanian Intelligence, Samuel Blenkin joined the team of The Witcher: Blood Origin to portray the elf Avallac’h. Book readers know him as the Aen Saevherne who helps Ciri when he travels to the world of the Aen Elle, while game fans recognize him as the person who helped Geralt find Ciri in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Now, the first image of Blenkin in costume as Avallac’h is causing quite the commotion over at the official Witcher subreddit. More specifically, fans can’t believe the stark contrast between Blenkin’s physique and complexions and that of the game character model.

That’s hardly what you’d expect to see in an immortal elf with an unimaginable depository of forgotten knowledge and wisdom. Now we’re terrified to imagine what Regis will look like.

A strong sentiment in the fandom is that Netflix might be doing this on purpose. Weirdly, the argument is starting to sound within reason.

Better yet, cast Jesse Eisenberg as Eredin, the King of the Wild Hunt, while you’re at it.

Not to trash the actor, but fans really don’t like this casting decision.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is premiering on Netflix in all its entirety, which is four episodes, on Christmas Day.