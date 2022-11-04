Original ‘Loki’ concept art reveals which odyssey the God of Mischief almost went on

Perhaps no character in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon has given as much relative mileage to Marvel Studios as Loki; indeed, Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite villain-turned-ally stole the hearts of fans several times over, proven in part by the record-breaking viewership of Loki, the Disney Plus series starring the mischievous Asgardian.

The show also proved to be one of the more important pieces of Marvel’s Disney Plus-exclusive content, with the six-episode series having introduced Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, who is set to be the next Thanos-level threat of the MCU over the course of the Multiverse Saga.

But apparently, there was even more to it than that. As viewers know, Loki also introduced the Time Variance Authority, and in turn further expanded on the MCU’s time travel rules. And while we did get quite a bit of such shenanigans over the course of the show, some early set photos indicate that they didn’t quite go as all-out as they were originally planning to.

With Marvel’s Loki: The Art of the Series having released earlier today, the more bookish side of Marvel’s fanbase was treated to some delectable behind-the-scenes photographs (via The Direct), many of which depicted Loki in several distinct historical settings, including but not limited to the Old West, feudal Japan, and ancient Egypt.

It’s perhaps disheartening to know that we missed out on a historical epic of cosmic proportions with Loki himself at the center of it all. But season two of Loki gearing up for a mid-2023 release with its plot details still under wraps does give hope to the possibility that the inclusion of this epic arc is still on the table.