Loki May’ve Featured A Hidden Silver Surfer Tease

Every project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is stuffed to bursting point with Easter Eggs, many of which don’t have any bearing on the plot other than being something cool for fans to spot in the background, and things have gotten to a point where people are still trying to uncover the Holy Grail hidden by James Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Naturally, then, Disney Plus series Loki has had eagle-eyed viewers scanning every frame for hints as to where the story is heading or what’s coming next for either Tom Hiddleston’s titular trickster or his new traveling companion Sylvie, who‘s already established herself as a firm fan favorite despite only spending a single episode of television in the spotlight.

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that the visual cues and references stretch much further than that, by offering that the events of this week’s installment could tease the Silver Surfer. In the comic books, the planet of Lamentis has ties to Fantastic Four villain Annihilus, and the associated comic book arc that roped in Silver Surfer and the heralds of Galactus to battle the Annihilation Wave in a cosmic conflict, mirroring claims that a big screen version was in early development.

That’s a very tenuous connection to say the least, and let’s not forget that Sutton drank a whole lot of the Mephisto Kool-Aid when WandaVision was rolling out, explaining in great detail how the series would introduce the MCU’s version of the Devil, the Nexus of All Realities, Midnight Sons member Jennifer Kale, Man-Thing and more, all while dismissing the notion of Agatha Harkness’ mysterious book being revealed as the Darkhold, so it’s far too early to be joining dots as to how we get from Episode 3 of Loki to the Silver Surfer and an then onto an Annihilation adaptation.