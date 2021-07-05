Loki Hinted That There Could Be A Thanos Variant In The MCU

Josh Brolin’s Thanos more than lived up to his fearsome reputation as the Infinity Saga’s end-of-level boss, succeeding in his aim to wipe out half of all living creatures in Avengers: Infinity War, even if he did eventually get his comeuppance by the time Endgame drew to a close. However, the last episode of Disney Plus’ Loki may have teased that there’s a variant of the Mad Titan out there somewhere.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest streaming series has nodded towards Thanos a couple of times already, most notably the animated depiction of his homeworld seen when Miss Minutes was regaling Tom Hiddleston’s trickster with the history of the Time Variance Authority, not to mention those drawers full of Infinity Stones that make neat little paperweights.

On top of that, Loki questioned why the Avengers were allowed to use time travel to deviate off the Sacred Timeline to save the universe, which again directly connects to Thanos, who of course also murdered the Asgardian prince as part of the equation. In the same line of dialogue where vampires were made official canon, Owen Wilson’s Mobius also mentions Krees and Titans, and we saw Kree fanatic Ronan the Accuser working for the Titan Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Given that the big purple guy’s entire life and existence is driven by his desire to collect all of the Infinity Stones and bring his own interpretation of balance to the universe, it isn’t unreasonable to think that the TVA may have been called into action more than once to try and stop multiple Thanos variants across countless realities, which could also explain the sheer volume of Stones lying around their offices.