Watch: New Loki Promo Reveals Where He Went After Avengers: Endgame

We’ve now got only a handful of days to go before Loki finally debuts on Disney Plus. Yesterday, Marvel Studios Legends dropped a new episode on the platform, which recapped the Asgardian trickster’s MCU journey so far, including his death in Avengers: Infinity War and subsequent return in Avengers: Endgame. If you’ll recall, Loki memorably stole the Tesseract in an alternate 2012 and disappeared, but where did he go next?

Well, this new promo for the incoming series teases the answer. As you can see above, it recaps Loki’s escape from Avengers custody in Endgame before showing the Time Variance Authority forces tracking him down to some kind of desert. It’s unclear exactly where this is or why Loki retreated there after he nabbed the Space Stone, but it doesn’t look like his freedom lasted long, as he’s swiftly bested in combat by Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and taken to TVA HQ.

As we’ve seen in previous trailers, Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius then enlists the antihero to work for the TVA – against the advice of Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) – and help them fix some dangerous alterations to the timeline. What’s more, this promo teases the secret mastermind behind these changes. One brief shot depicts a shadowy figure sitting in front of a bank of computer screens. Anyone have any theories on who this mystery villain could be? Kang, is that you?

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Showrunner Michael Waldron has previously promised that Loki will have “wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU.” It’s unclear what they’ll be, but we’re pretty confident that this isn’t a one-off event show like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as it’s believed that Loki could run for a few seasons – maybe three in total. After all, the misadventures the God of Mischief gets into as he’s let loose across time can definitely fuel an ongoing series.

Loki premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 9th.