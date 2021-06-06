First Loki Reactions Call It Another Winner From The MCU

From most franchises, three brand new TV shows in less than five months could end up somewhere between oversaturation and overkill, but despite the efforts of many other studios to mimic the formula, there’s nothing else in the business quite like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU’s Disney Plus expansion is happening at a rapid rate, but each series manages to bring its own unique flavor to the table. WandaVision was a reality-bending exploration of grief dressed up in sitcom tropes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a politically-charged action thriller dealing with the notion of legacy, and now Loki is here to deliver a time traveling adventure with a fan favorite in the lead.

Tom Hiddleston has been knocking it out of the park ever since he debuted in the role a decade ago in Thor, so it’s no surprise to hear that the early reactions to his own solo series are singling out his performance as a highlight. It’s high praise indeed for the MCU’s third streaming exclusive, and you can check out some of the responses below.

#Loki is my favorite Marvel Studios series yet. It’s so much fun and isn’t really bogged down by the larger universe so it kind of gets be its own thing which makes for a really great time. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) June 6, 2021

#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet. Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant. Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

#LOKI is unpredictable in ways that I feel were lacking in Disney+'s other MCU shows. It doesn't waste time dragging out big reveals, leaving plenty of room for more and making it nearly impossible to telegraph what's coming next. We're all just along for the wild, glorious ride. — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) June 6, 2021

#Loki Early Reaction: The first two episodes of Loki are INCREDIBLE! Marvel really took a character who seemed to have no more story to be told and completely reinvented him in a fun & original way! I’m excited to see what else this show has in store!🔥😈 pic.twitter.com/J40ArAyIj5 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 6, 2021

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite pic.twitter.com/w9yLLHGEHJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2021

Got to see the first 2 episodes of #Loki and it’s really promising so far… An okay but clunky premiere followed by a fantastic second episode, a intriguing crime thriller but also a series that excellently delves into Loki’s psyche. Full review from @AKARELK on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/S0pZcyojMI — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) June 6, 2021

#Loki is an absolute blast. Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief and gives his best performance to date. The connectivity of this show is evident and fans will appreciate every detail – Marvel has found a way to expand the MCU and do so in such a clever and unique way. pic.twitter.com/BOHPQVvArB — Brad R Lambert (@bradrlambert) June 6, 2021

I watched the first TWO episodes of #Loki and if you loved the social media experience of #WandaVision, you’re in for a treat. When you hit as many home runs as the #MCU does, you can take big swings & that’s what this show is. #Loki feels grounded, but the scale is massive! pic.twitter.com/zcnVg8ZNi1 — Matt Roembke – TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) June 6, 2021

I have seen the first two eps of #LOKI and WOW are fans are in for a treat. With episodes set in the swinging 60s and at the late-2002 wrap party for HOLES, you get a real sense that this show can go ANYWHERE and be ANYTHING. Feels like the future of the MCU — ben mekler (@benmekler) June 6, 2021

Based on the footage we’ve seen, it always felt as though Owen Wilson was going to be the stealth MVP of Loki, and after creator Michael Waldron hinted at some unexpected cameos, it’s intriguing to hear teases about how the narrative both connects and dovetails with the MCU at large. The first episode arrives on Wednesday, and you can guarantee already that it’ll be all the internet wants to talk about afterwards, but the real question following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is whether or not Loki can maintain its quality all the way through to the finale.