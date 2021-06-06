Home / tv

First Loki Reactions Call It Another Winner From The MCU

By 21 hours ago
From most franchises, three brand new TV shows in less than five months could end up somewhere between oversaturation and overkill, but despite the efforts of many other studios to mimic the formula, there’s nothing else in the business quite like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU’s Disney Plus expansion is happening at a rapid rate, but each series manages to bring its own unique flavor to the table. WandaVision was a reality-bending exploration of grief dressed up in sitcom tropes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a politically-charged action thriller dealing with the notion of legacy, and now Loki is here to deliver a time traveling adventure with a fan favorite in the lead.

Tom Hiddleston has been knocking it out of the park ever since he debuted in the role a decade ago in Thor, so it’s no surprise to hear that the early reactions to his own solo series are singling out his performance as a highlight. It’s high praise indeed for the MCU’s third streaming exclusive, and you can check out some of the responses below.

Based on the footage we’ve seen, it always felt as though Owen Wilson was going to be the stealth MVP of Loki, and after creator Michael Waldron hinted at some unexpected cameos, it’s intriguing to hear teases about how the narrative both connects and dovetails with the MCU at large. The first episode arrives on Wednesday, and you can guarantee already that it’ll be all the internet wants to talk about afterwards, but the real question following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is whether or not Loki can maintain its quality all the way through to the finale.

