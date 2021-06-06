Loki Writer Teases Unexpected MCU Cameos

So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus shows have struck the balance between introducing new characters and having some familiar faces drop by, and given that the franchise essentially tells one massive story at the end of the day, it’s a foregone conclusion that at least a couple of old favorites will be involved in Loki, especially when there’s time travel in play and Kevin Feige has already teased alternate versions of some established names.

However, one major difference with Tom Hiddleston’s solo series is that so far, none of the announced cast members are MCU veterans with the exception of the leading man himself. While WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier obviously both revolved around superheroes that fans had met before, the likes of Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, Daniel Brühl’s Zemo and Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter were all confirmed to be involved right off the bat.

In a new interview, though, Loki creator and lead writer Michael Waldron teased that there could be some unexpected guests found along the way, although he clearly wouldn’t dive much deeper into the specifics so that fans can discover the surprises for themselves when the episodes start rolling out next week.

“If they were within the rights, and legal could clear it, there was no reason we couldn’t try and chase them down… Expect the unexpected.”

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Like its two immediate predecessors, we should prepare ourselves for a bombardment of rumors, speculation and theorizing from almost the second the maiden episode of Loki drops in just a few days, but the time travel element arguably makes the narrative direction of the God of Mischief’s standalone outing harder to predict than even WandaVision, which was still largely contained to the present day in and around the town of Westview, whereas the Asgardian prince has the entirety of time and space to play with.