MCU Fans Are Loving Owen Wilson’s New Look In The Loki Trailer

When it was first announced that Owen Wilson had joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would play a major supporting role in Loki, you can imagine the exact word used to describe the news. The actor has become something of a meme thanks to his signature ‘wow’, and the smart money is on creator and writer Michael Waldron working it into one of his scripts somehow as a wink to the audience.

The Disney Plus exclusive is set to wrap shooting at some point next week, but the first trailer was revealed at Disney’s Investor Day and went down a storm with fans. We got our first looks at several MCU shows including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…? and Ms. Marvel, but perhaps the most exciting thing is that they all look completely different from one another, which should silence some of the doubters who criticize the studio’s output for maintaining a sense of strict uniformity.

When Wilson’s casting was first announced, rumors were making the rounds he could be playing any number of characters, but the Wedding Crashers star has now been confirmed as Time Variance Authority employee Mobius M. Mobius, and his wardrobe is suitably befitting of a middle management type on the wrong side of 50. However, some fans were taken aback by his new look, and you can check out the reactions below.

When did Owen Wilson turn into John Slattery? #DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/wlPvRRZOUo — Kate Hensley (@CMYKateH) December 11, 2020

I was NOT ready for Owen Wilson to age into 1992 Michael Douglas but I am here for it pic.twitter.com/lgLkDogcsu — Andrew (@abils13) December 11, 2020

did i lost completely my mind but owen wilson as a silver fox is kinda hot? pic.twitter.com/pVV7j51m9W — julia (@filmtasha) December 11, 2020

Owen Wilson looking like Tony Starks dad here🤣 pic.twitter.com/8Ph0qV9XI8 — loki back from the beyond (@mulitfanxeditz1) December 11, 2020

When i saw Owen Wilson in #Loki pic.twitter.com/oHBBMyRiW9 — Jyn Varian Sherlock~ (@IzumiChopper24) December 11, 2020

There was plenty of exciting imagery to be found in the first Loki trailer, one that teases nothing is off limits now the God of Mischief is working in tandem either with or for the TVA, but the dynamic between Tom Hiddleston and his Midnight in Paris co-star was a definite highlight.