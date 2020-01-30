Loki Will Reportedly Introduce The MCU’s First Trans Hero

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently teased that a trans character is on the way to the MCU. And while it was unclear at the time who he might be talking about, it seems we now have our answer.

According to the folks over at The Illuminerdi, the studio is currently casting for the role of Sera, who’s going to be Marvel’s first transgender hero and will apparently appear in Loki. But the character’s involvement in the MCU won’t end there, as the role is said to be a major supporting part, with plans for Sera to show up in future Marvel movies as well.

Which films those may be, we can’t yet say, but Thor: Love and Thunder seems like the most logical choice here, given that we know it’ll be heavily tied to the events of Loki and we’ll also see Tom Hiddleston’s fan favorite antihero in it. And while there’s no word on who may actually play Sera, with casting now underway, we should get some names soon.

Jane Foster Becomes Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those who don’t know, Sera was one of the Anchrorites, “a group of male, winged angels, though she identified as female. The Anchrorites were trapped in a temple in Heaven, until Angela – Thor’s estranged sister – rescued her.” Following that, they went on to become lovers. She’s heavily tied into the Thor mythology as well in the comics and many fans had been expecting her to appear in the MCU in Phase 4.

After all, this news has been a long time coming. Both Marvel Studios and Marvel Television cast their first trans actors back in 2019. In July, Spider-Man: Far From Home featured Zach Barack in a supporting role as one of Peter’s schoolmates, while Jessica Jones season 3 had Aneesh Sheth as recurring character Gillian, Jess’ new assistant. Obviously, though, this is a much bigger step forward and shows that the studio is taking their promise of more diversity very seriously.

We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we learn more in regards to who Marvel have their eye on for the role, but in the meantime, tell us, who would you like to see play Sera in Loki? Sound off down below with your thoughts and watch this space for further updates.