‘Loki’ season 2 trailer reminds us of the one underrated character who could single-handedly derail Kang’s dynasty

The latest Loki season two trailer has dropped, thereby giving us our best feel yet for the sophomore run of the trickster god. There’s much to unpack in the two-minute teaser, from the revelation that Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian anti-hero is slipping through time to the hints at something rotten going on at the TVA. And no doubt it’s all to do with the fact that Kang the Conqueror is lurking in the shadows, not to mention his Victorian variant Victor Timely is set to show up as well.

With Kang set to be the nexus of the entire Multiverse Saga, due to reign supreme until 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, it’s unlikely that Loki and Mobius will be able to dethrone him in this season alone. However, a couple of shots in this trailer promise that a character who could be of increasing importance as this era of the MCU continues will be getting a much bigger role this time around, which could just hint that they alone will be the one to eventually upend Kang’s stranglehold on the multiverse.

Photo via Marvel Studios

The character in question is Ravonna Renslayer, as played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Originally introduced as a high-ranking TVA official in season one, Ravonna went from being one of the organization’s most loyal members to walking away in search of a new life. Presumably, she’ll be an ally of Loki’s in season two, with one shot showing Ravonna in Victorian times and another depicting her armed and ready for action.

Ravonna’s increasing importance is worth paying attention to because of her close relationship with Kang in the comics. A human princess from the 40th century, Ravonna is Kang’s lover and is often used as his motivation for wanting to change time — usually to resurrect her after her death. Marvel already skipped over Thanos’ infatuation with Death, so they could junk Kang’s own romantic entanglements as well. But, if Kang’s attachment to Ravonna is retained, she could be the Avengers’ secret weapon in defeating him.

So far, Kang has no emotional weaknesses that could bring about his downfall, but if he develops feelings for Ravonna and is rebuffed, this could destabilize his iron grip… or make him more dangerous than ever.