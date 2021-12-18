‘Loki’ star addresses a potential MCU return

Most of the headlines and plaudits for Loki went to Tom Hiddleston’s title hero, Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, but one of the most interesting character arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series belonged to Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Ravonna Renslayer

The Time Variance Authority chief was firm in her beliefs that the organization was doing the right thing, but she grew increasingly conflicted as more and more secrets began to be uncovered. The last we saw of Renslayer, she was heading through a TVA portal after her final exchange with Mobius, leaving the door wide open for a comeback.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Mbatha-Raw admitted that there’s so many possibilities for her character to go in the future, if she’s afforded the opportunity to return to the MCU.

Honestly, I genuinely don’t know where it’s going. I feel like there’s so much potential, especially when you’re dealing with time, as Renslayer does, you know? So, yeah, I don’t know. I haven’t really… I sort of keep an open mind. I’ve been working quite intensely on something else over the last five months. So I don’t know. I’m sort of open to the next chapter. We’ll see. I would, of course, be open to (a movie). I don’t know where it’s all going at this point, but we’ll see.”

New Loki Photos Tease A Trio Of Lokis 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It would safe to assume that Renslayer will be back in Season 2 of Loki, but there’s also an interesting comic book connection Marvel could be taking into consideration. Ravonna has a long and complicated history with Kang the Conqueror, and with He Who Remains revealed as the brains behind the TVA and Jonathan Majors set to wreak havoc on the multiverse, it’s a storytelling avenue that’s ripe for exploration.