Loki Trailer Has A Sneaky Reference To Jon Favreau’s Iron Man

When Tom Hiddleston unsuccessfully auditioned to play the title character in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor over a decade ago, never in his wildest dreams could he have predicted how it would work out for him in the long term. After being cast as the God of Thunder’s mischievous brother instead, Loki went on to become one of the most popular supporting players in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki has been killed off more than once already in the main timeline, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming the star of his own Disney Plus series. The time traveling streaming exclusive follows the 2012 version of the Asgardian who managed to escape from Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist with the Tesseract, giving him a clean slate to go whenever and wherever he wants.

Based on the first trailer, this has seen him run afoul of the Time Variance Authority, and it’ll be interesting to see the two parties try and manipulate each other for their own gain when Loki arrives in May of next year. The footage went down a storm with fans, and even features a subtle nod to Jon Favreau’s Iron Man, which you can check out below.

Having already starred in six movies, as well as being rumored for a seventh in Thor: Love and Thunder, Hiddleston’s long association with the MCU continues in 2021 as he lends his vocal talents to an episode of What If…? in addition to taking top billing in a solo project. The time travel element of Loki indicates this is far from the last we’ll see of the trickster, and there’s even rumors a second season has already been given the green light.