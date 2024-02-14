‘Long-lost soul sisters’: Joey Graziadei’s hopefuls share their favorite thing from their time on ‘The Bachelor’ season 28

Only one woman will leave with Joey, but everyone will leave with lifelong memories!

As fans of the franchise would know, being on The Bachelor is truly an experience like no other. Seriously though, when you ever going to find yourself dating the same guy as 30 of your best friends?

Now that filming has come to a close, the women of season 28 have taken some time to reflect on their respective journeys on The Bachelor, looking back at the good, the bad, and the ugly of the beloved competition series

It is safe to say that each and every individual walked away with at least one positive — regardless of whether or not they found lasting love with Joey Graziadei — revealing the best part of being on The Bachelor in exclusive interviews with Bachelor Nation once production came to a close.

With fan favorites like Maria Georgas, Lea Cayanan, Lauren Hollinger, and more giving us a deep dive into their respective experiences, keep scrolling to see what they had to say for yourself…

Screengrab via @jenntranx/Instagram

Kicking things off, Katelyn DeBacker shared that “the spontaneity of it all” was the best part of her journey on The Bachelor — admitting that she “would have never done some of the things on the show without it” — however, she was one of the only women who did not emphasize the friendships she made along the way in her exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation.

Individuals like Jenn Tran, Maria Georgas, Lea Cayanan, Lauren Hollinger, and more all said that the connections they made were the best part of their respective experiences on The Bachelor, with some even deeming the friendships that they formed to be lifelong. How sweet is that?

Jenn: “Meeting so many amazing, resilient, and inspiring women. I’m all about connection and learning from others, and I learned so much from people I would’ve never met if I didn’t take this leap of faith. And I made some lifetime friends!” Maria: “Meeting some of the women that I got to meet. Long-lost soul sisters.” Lea: “Being at one big sleepover with the coolest women!!” Lauren: “I met my new besties!”

While every individual is walking away from season 28 of The Bachelor with the experience of a lifetime — and some with the women who will be their bridesmaids someday — who managed to leave with the one and only Joey Graziadei as well? We will just have to wait and see…

To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of beloved competition series each and every Monday on ABC — or stream them the next day on Hulu — because the remainder of the show is sure to be nothing short of spectacular. Finale night is inching closer and closer!