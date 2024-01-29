Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

The newest season of The Bachelor is officially underway, and with a set of secret sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei — marking the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — season 28 might just be the biggest and best one yet.

With numerous episodes still to come, fans of The Bachelor franchise might be wondering where the women will go beyond the iconic Bachelor Mansion, as well as when filming took place. Given that Zach Shallcross took his suitresses from Tallinn, Estonia to London, England to Budapest, Hungary to Krabi, Thailand and beyond, where will the contestants on The Bachelor season 28 be headed in the episodes that are on the way?

When and where was The Bachelor season 28 filmed?

Filming for The Bachelor season 28 ran from September 19 to November 12, giving the tennis professional less than two months to find his perfect match (no pun intended).

As always, filming began in Agoura Hills, California at the iconic Bachelor Mansion — where 32 women exited the limo to look for love with the one and only Joey Graziadei — before hitting a wide range of locations, from Jasper, Alberta to Montreal, Quebec to Mdina, Malta to Marbella, Spain and beyond.

As reported by Reality Steve, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas all receive a coveted Hometown Date by The Bachelor himself, meaning that the show will be taking stops in Minnesota, Louisiana, and Hawaii, as well as returning to Canada for the third time.

Also per Reality Steve, the highly-anticipated finale will take place in Tulum, Mexico — where Joey will get down on one knee and pop the question to his leading lady — as well as the Fantasy Suite Dates. How romantic is that?

While we might know who the final four consists of, who will manage to steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei? To find out for yourself, catch new episodes of beloved competition series each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day via Hulu.