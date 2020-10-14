Lori Grimes Is Reportedly Returning To The Walking Dead Universe

The Walking Dead may be ending with its upcoming 11th season, but many of the characters will live on. Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are both producing new runs, and Daryl and Carol will be returning in their own spinoff show once the main TWD series ends.

While all of these projects are exciting, none are as mysterious as Tales Of The Walking Dead. This anthology program is said to follow old and new characters alike across different forms of media, ranging from live action episodes to animation to even musicals. The possibilities are potentially endless. That being said, it seems that we now know of at least one familiar face who’ll be back.

Fans may have been hoping to see the return of favorites such as Glenn Rhee or Abraham Ford, and although we shouldn’t rule out appearances for either of those characters just yet, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel and a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which were correct – that Lori Grimes will turn up for at least one episode of the anthology series.

This is definitely a surprising choice, as Lori hasn’t so much as been mentioned on the show for quite a while. If we think about The Walking Dead’s plot, though, there is a gap of time in her story that fans never got to see. Because season 1 starts with Rick in the hospital, it’s never shown how her, Carl, and Shane managed to get to safety in the mountains during the apocalypse.

This could mean a return for Jon Bernthal’s aforementioned character, as well as a recasting for Carl, simply because Chandler Riggs is too old to reprise his role given how young Carl would be. In any case, Sarah Wayne Callies, the actress who plays Lori, has stated that she’d be willing to venture back to The Walking Dead, so it makes sense that she’d be happy to flesh out her character’s story a little further.

There’s a lot that the writers could do with Callies on board, too, so we’ll have to see what they’re able to pull off when Tales Of The Walking Dead releases in the near future.