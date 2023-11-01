‘Love Island Australia’ season 5’s new ‘consent heart’ button, explained

Viewers praised showrunners for introducing “consent hearts” in season 5 of Love Island Australia, while some are still confused about what they are. The new buttons are in the villas and might be a game-changer for reality dating shows.

Love Island Australia producer explains the ‘consent heart’

On October 30, Love Island Australia‘s Executive Producer Alex Mavroidakis discussed the “consent heart” on TV Tonight and explained how it works.

“We have created an Australian-only invention called the Consent Heart. On the bedside everyone has a small button. When the bedroom is dark, if you push that button, your side of the heart will light up, but only in infrared. It’s not seen in the bedroom. Only if both buttons are pushed, and if the heart is complete in infrared, are you allowed to kiss, touch, do everything with each other.”

Mavroidakis emphasizes how important this is when dealing with reality dating shows. Once the contestants get into bed together and pull the blankets over them, it’s impossible to know what’s going on underneath. The “consent heart” assures showrunners that all participants agreed to the interaction.

Love Island Australia is serious about consent

You may be thinking that the Consent Heart is a great option for these daters, but it’s not optional. Love Island Australia producers require all of the show’s participants to use it once they start kissing or touching in bed.

According to Mavroidakis, if the reality stars forget, producers will enter the villa bedrooms to ask them to press their “consent heart” buttons. Only after all participants have consented will they be left alone. Producers do remind the singles daily to use the buttons, so it’s really their fault if their makeout sessions get interrupted.

