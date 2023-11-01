‘Love Island’ season 2 cast: Where are they now?

Who stayed together after 'Love Island' season 2, and what have the characters been up to since the finale?

With a strong 10 seasons, Love Island is one of the most entertaining dating shows in the U.K., and with good reason. So it should surprise no one that a U.S. version of the series quickly came to life, and if we have to go on the record calling one season our favorite, it’s season two.

The second season of the hit series may have aired in August 2020, but we’re still as in love with the romantic hopefuls today as we were then, although some of their love for each other has certainly fizzled out. As you might remember, Love Island looked very different in its second season, as it happened towards the beginning of a global pandemic; this led to the island part of Love Island becoming a city, and the idea of calling the romantic hopefuls islanders was a distant daydream.

These were villa-bound lovebirds, but that didn’t stop them from getting all fancied up in bikinis and swim trunks and spending their days underneath the Las Vegas sun. Plus, there’s something sort of fitting about a show like Love Island happening in Vegas, right? After all, what happens there stays there, and it is nicknamed Sin City. The men and women in the villa brought the heat in season two, and we saw some of our favorite reality couples being born. While love didn’t last for some of them, a couple of pairs made it to life outside the villa.

So, are any of these heart-eyed partners still together, or did Sin City bring them a hefty dose of inevitable heartache in the following months and years? Let’s take a look.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

Photo via CBS

A go-go dancer and Jersey girl, Justine melted hearts around the globe with her upbeat personality and friendly nature. One of the first contestants to enter the villa, she initially had trouble finding a match and paired with various other men throughout the season, including Jeremiah and Tre. Eventually, she found her man. The sweet couple became fan favorites after pairing up on day 12, eventually winning the competition.

Justine and Caleb did stay together for four months after the show wrapped, but the pressure of a long-distance relationship just became too much, and they ultimately broke up, announcing the split on their respective Instagram accounts.

Since the show ended, Justine has been living in Los Angeles. You may have caught her on your screen again if you watch The Challenge: USA, where she competed and came in third place. She also works as an influencer and model and is a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, a clothing brand.

As for Caleb, he’s also done some modeling, working with brands such as Bacardi, Hyundai, and even a teeth-whitening brand called ARC.

Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks

Photo via CBS

Free-spirited Cali girl Cely and college track-and-field star Johnny came in second place in the competition, pairing up on only Day 2 and staying together through the finals. Their relationship was a fan favorite, as the playful couple constantly laughed together, even saying they loved each other early on in the competition. While they didn’t win, they did leave the show as a couple. Unfortunately, they’ve since broken up, announcing the split on their respective Instagram accounts.

Like Justine, Cely appeared as a contestant on The Challenge: USA. These days, she is promoting her music on her social media accounts, and even created a music video for a song called “What You Playin’ For” on her YouTube channel.

As for Johnny, he too has appeared in other reality shows, including The Challenge: Ride or Die and a Jersey Shore spinoff called All Star Shore. Like his partner Cely, he too aspires to be a singer, and released a music single called “Treat Me.”

Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb

Photo via CBS

When Moira joined the cast, she had recently gotten out of an eight-year relationship because her partner wasn’t ready for marriage. Moira had many different relationships throughout her time on the island. Initially, when Calvin professed his love, Moira turned him down. But Moira changed her tune when new girls entered the villa, and she realized Calvin may have something to offer that she didn’t want to miss out on. The two eventually paired up, and they came in third place. Did they stay together? As you might have guessed, based on their castmates’ relationship fates, this duo also split up, citing long-distance as the cause of the break-up.

Moira now lives in Miami, working as an influencer for brands like CELSIUS Energy Drink, and as a model for Nike and Eddie Bauer. She’s also interested in acting, and has had minor roles in shows like Gossip Girl, Younger, and Billions. From the looks of Calvin’s instagram grid, he’s also doing a fair bit of modeling, as well as traveling, surfing, and attending concerts.

Laurel Goldman and Carrington Rodriguez

Photo via CBS

Laurel was a stunning blonde eyelash extension tech from Alabama. Later in the season, she paired with Carrington, a sales rep from Utah and a self-proclaimed huge rom-com fan, and the pair came in fourth place in the competition.

The road to love wasn’t smooth for this duo, as Carrington previously paired with Kiersten. That pair split when Kiersten wanted more from the relationship than Carrington was willing to give. Once paired with Laurel, the relationship was smooth sailing… for a while. But Carrington had a wandering eye, pursuing Lakeynn right in front of Laurel. He ultimately picked Laurel at the re-coupling despite his disrespectful flirting, and she forgave him for his indiscretion.

However, this fraught relationship didn’t last long (surprise surprise). Despite coming in fourth place once he paired with Laurel, it wasn’t meant to be. The two parted ways shortly after the show ended, lasting barely three months before ending their romance.

Laurel is now living in Los Angeles. She’s even in a new relationship, dating clothing designer Bryce Jordan. She works as an influencer, promoting and modeling for brands like Forever 21 and SHEIN.

As for Carrington, he’s back in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah. Previously a sales rep, he is now pursuing a modeling career, working for brands like Jack Wills and Playboy.