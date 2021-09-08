Lucasfilm And Jon Favreau Reportedly Butting Heads Over The Mandalorian

If the future of Star Wars on Disney Plus is poised to draw inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then we can guarantee that a whole host of new episodic projects will be announced to continue building up a library of in-house exclusives set in a galaxy far, far away.

It’s only the second week of September, and yet we’re over halfway through the streamer’s fourth MCU show of the year, with Hawkeye still to come. Meanwhile, Loki and What If…? have both been renewed for second seasons, and there’s a further eight shows, a Holiday Special, a Halloween Special and an animated spinoff in the works.

Having launched the expansion in the first place, The Mandalorian is rightly viewed as Star Wars‘ marquee small screen property. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen was returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi long before it was confirmed – that Lucasfilm and Jon Favreau reportedly have very different ideas over how to proceed in the future.

The Mandalorian Fan Art Teases A Fight For The Darksaber 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Lucasfilm reportedly want The Mandalorian to continue on in perpetuity, while Favreau wants to finish up after another season or two to focus on other characters, with Pedro Pascal’s jam-packed slate being cited as a major reason why.

HBO currently have the actor under a first-position deal, so if The Last of Us ends up running for years, then it becomes increasingly difficult to plan a shooting schedule for the sci-fi series around his availability. You can understand both parties’ point of view, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things turn out in the long run.