New Rumor Claims The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Be The Last

If Carl Weathers is to be believed, and he’s really given us no reason not to, Season 3 of The Mandalorian is set to kick off production in a matter of weeks. We’d heard rumors that Din Djarin’s latest batch of adventures were already in front of cameras, but that turned out to be wide of the mark when Lucasfilm were waiting for Obi-Wan Kenobi to wrap up and vacate the studio’s soundstages before the next Disney Plus Star Wars series moved in.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Season 3 is how Pedro Pascal fits into the schedule, when the actor signed a first-position deal that’s netting him a reported $600,000 per episode to headline HBO Max’s video game adaptation The Last of Us, which is filming in Canada next summer, a million miles away from The Mandalorian‘s California homebase.

Under the terms of his contract, HBO don’t have any obligation to release him so that he can head back to a galaxy far, far away, so the most likely option is that he’ll be largely restricted to the recording booth. That’s not really a big deal when stuntmen have done plenty of the heavy lifting already, and Mando’s helmet is on most of the time as it is. However, a new rumor claims that The Mandalorian‘s third run could be the last, as you can see below.

This doesn’t mean the story is over in anyway, but the series is coming to an end with this next season I’m told. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will continue this through series like Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic is my prediction August 24, 2021

That’s the beginning and end of The Mandalorian speculation, so it’s best not to take it at face value just yet, especially when the follow-up tweet offers that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will be focusing their energies and attention on projects including Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, the latter of which isn’t even in active development anymore after quietly being mothballed on the presumption Gina Carano’s Cara Dune would have led the cast.