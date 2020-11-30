Lucasfilm Exec Teases A Rollercoaster End To The Mandalorian Season 2

In the unlikely event that Jon Favreau is planning on paying off all of the various plot points introduced in season 2 of The Mandalorian by the end of the eighth episode, then audiences are in for three of the most jam-packed and exciting installments of television in recent memory. That being said, the Disney Plus show is all about playing the long game, and it took until Chapter 13 to get some information about Baby Yoda’s backstory, so fans shouldn’t start holding their breath for everything to be tied up neatly by the conclusion of the current run.

After all, there are a huge number of pieces left on the board, several of which haven’t even been picked up after being introduced. Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett had a few seconds of screen time in the premiere and hasn’t been seen since, while there’s also Bo-Katan’s quest to reclaim the Darksaber from the nefarious Moff Gideon.

Speaking of which, we still don’t even know what the villain’s master plan is, although it was hinted at a couple of weeks back, and Ahsoka Tano name-dropped Grand Admiral Thrawn in “The Jedi” without even mentioning that Mando and Grogu still have to head in the general direction of the Temple on Tython. We might not be getting all of the answers, then, but Lucasfilm executive and longtime visual effects animator Hal Hickel has teased that there are still plenty of surprises in store for us.

Y’all in for a rollercoaster these last three episodes. 🙂 #Mandalorian — Hal Hickel (@halhickel) November 29, 2020

Of course, season 3 of The Mandalorian is still expected to start shooting before the end of the year even though we’re almost into December, and with so much more to come, there’s literally no chance that the series is going rush to any sort of definitive conclusion by the end of the current run, especially when the animated canon keeps tricking into the mythology on a weekly basis.