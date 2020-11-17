The Mandalorian Will Explain How Moff Gideon Ended Up With The Darksaber

It may have taken The Mandalorian‘s second season three episodes to set the main thrust of the narrative into action, but it was well worth the wait, especially for fans of The Clone Wars. The uninitiated may not have gotten the same kick out of the big reveals, but those who followed Dave Filoni’s beloved animated series were freaking out over the events of “The Heiress”.

Not only did Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan make the jump into live-action, but she made it clear that reclaiming the Darksaber currently in the possession of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon is her ultimate goal, as well as pointing Mando and Baby Yoda in the direction of Ahsoka Tano, with the fan favorite set to debut as soon as next week.

In a recent interview, Sackhoff revealed that The Mandalorian will continue to tie itself to animated canon by explaining how the villain ended up with the Darksaber, which was last seen in the hands of Bo-Katan at the end of Star Wars Rebels.

“I was screaming at the TV when I saw that. I was like, ‘He doesn’t even look good holding it’. There are a lot of theories and there is a story there and we will find out but I would hate to ruin it for everyone. You’ll just have to wait and see. As a fan of the show, I hate spoilers. That has been the thing that has kept me really good on social media, to be honest. I didn’t want to ruin in for anyone. There is teasing something and then there is ruining it for people. I really wanted to make sure that I kept it exciting for them and I wanted them to live that moment for the first time when they see her and have it be everything that they wanted it to be for 15 years.”

The Mandalorian is set five years after the events of the Original Trilogy, while Rebels takes place before A New Hope even begins, so there’s been plenty of time for Bo-Katan to get herself into all sorts of trouble after the animated series culminated with her becoming the new ruler of Mandalore.

The great helmet debate has already hinted that the race of legendary warriors have been divided, and over the next few weeks the various story threads will start falling into place as The Mandalorian builds to what’s shaping up to be an epic conclusion that brings together Mando, Baby Yoda, Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano and Moff Gideon in a battle for the ages.