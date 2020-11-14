The Mandalorian Season 2 Has Sparked A Big Debate Over Helmet Regulations

People that only know and follow Star Wars from the movies and don’t pay much attention to the expanded universe would have still enjoyed this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, but fans of The Clone Wars went into absolute meltdown at some of this week’s big reveals. Not only did Katee Sackhoff make her live-action debut as Bo-Katan, but we also got our first direct reference to her desire to reclaim the Darksaber from Moff Gideon.

If that wasn’t enough, it looks like we could be seeing Ahsoka Tano next week, and the introduction of one of the most popular Star Wars characters in recent memory has been one of the most hotly anticipated moments of Season 2. Some of the references may have been lost on those who don’t religiously follow every aspect of the mythology, but there was still plenty to chew on as The Mandalorian finally set the main narrative in motion.

However, the decision of Bo-Katan’s troupe of renegade Mandalorians to remove their helmets so frequently to the indignation of Din Djarin has generated plenty of discussion online, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

why is this din everytime a mandalorian takes off their helmet pic.twitter.com/iFxamBD2Xp — crystal ✿ mando spoilers! (@RETROJEDl) November 13, 2020

Cool. So, your point? Poor Pedro is still the only one with the bucket on his head lmao. — Vladdy Kirov (@Lord_Karnage) November 13, 2020

If you've watched the clone wars, you'd know most of New Mandalor doesn't follow the old ways. The Mandalorian follows the original ways of Mandalor. — 'Le Grif of Griftin' • #TheSnyderCut #ReleaseMe ❁ (@That_Grifter) November 13, 2020

Mando: “you’re not real mandalorians! You can’t take off your helmets!” Bo-Katan:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/j0rZLnSoid — Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) November 13, 2020

That was huge step up from the last Mandalorian episode

Got alot of story elements, lore ,and Bo Katan

All of it was pretty good

I liked it pic.twitter.com/gHytTKoSb3 — And Welcome to the JAM (@wttJAM) November 13, 2020

The Mandalorian Season 2 Brings Back Bo-Katan From The Clone Wars 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian ugh so we finally got to see din's reaction when a real mandalorian takes off their helmet 😭 he's so quick to ask them where they got their armour 😭 — april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 13, 2020

#TheMandalorian spoiler

–

–

–

–

din when he yet again saw another mandalorian take off their helmet pic.twitter.com/ngoHKeSNid — tara ☻︎ mando spoilers! (@poshtridge) November 13, 2020

This would be some intensely personal shit and I would be here for every second of it. My only hang up is DW is described as very fanatical, and would one leave (and uncover his face full-time) for the Imps? But now I want to read fanfic of this theory. — Ben Amey (@BenOffTV) November 13, 2020

The Mandalorian had made it clear that the helmets never come off, but “The Heiress” actually managed to overcome that particular plot hole with a reasonable in-canon explanation. It also sets up some potential conflict between Bo-Katan’s gang of pirates who love to feel the wind in their hair and splinter group The Watch, and it might even be revealed that The Armorer has ulterior motives in sending Din Djarin and Baby Yoda on their mission to discover the whereabouts of the mysterious remaining Jedi.