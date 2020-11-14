Home / tv

The Mandalorian Season 2 Has Sparked A Big Debate Over Helmet Regulations

People that only know and follow Star Wars from the movies and don’t pay much attention to the expanded universe would have still enjoyed this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, but fans of The Clone Wars went into absolute meltdown at some of this week’s big reveals. Not only did Katee Sackhoff make her live-action debut as Bo-Katan, but we also got our first direct reference to her desire to reclaim the Darksaber from Moff Gideon.

If that wasn’t enough, it looks like we could be seeing Ahsoka Tano next week, and the introduction of one of the most popular Star Wars characters in recent memory has been one of the most hotly anticipated moments of Season 2. Some of the references may have been lost on those who don’t religiously follow every aspect of the mythology, but there was still plenty to chew on as The Mandalorian finally set the main narrative in motion.

However, the decision of Bo-Katan’s troupe of renegade Mandalorians to remove their helmets so frequently to the indignation of Din Djarin has generated plenty of discussion online, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The Mandalorian had made it clear that the helmets never come off, but “The Heiress” actually managed to overcome that particular plot hole with a reasonable in-canon explanation. It also sets up some potential conflict between Bo-Katan’s gang of pirates who love to feel the wind in their hair and splinter group The Watch, and it might even be revealed that The Armorer has ulterior motives in sending Din Djarin and Baby Yoda on their mission to discover the whereabouts of the mysterious remaining Jedi.

