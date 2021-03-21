Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants More Star Wars Movie Characters In MandoVerse

The continued expansion of Star Wars on the small screen could easily fall into the nostalgia trap, given that the majority of the announced Disney Plus shows focus on legacy characters in some fashion. Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte is arguably the most exciting because not only do we know next to nothing about it, but the series is also venturing into a corner of the timeline that’s barely been seen in live-action.

The Mandalorian‘s first season set the template for how to tell new stories in a familiar world, but the second run of episodes leaned much harder into fan service than ever before, although it still got a pass from the fanbase. The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Lando all focus on heroes that have existed for decades and been seen on the big screen several times already, while Andor is a prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff and Ahsoka has been a staple of the animated realm for over a dozen years at this point.

There’s definitely a balancing act to be struck that tells standalone stories that don’t rely entirely on events we’ve already seen unfold for inspiration, but insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that Lucasfilm wants even more movie characters to make the jump to Disney Plus for guest spots on The Mandalorian and its three spinoffs.

While that’s hardly an earth-shattering development, and actually a completely expected one if we’re being honest, there’s only so far looking to the past is going to get Star Wars before creative bankruptcy begins to start setting in. One of the major problems with the Sequel Trilogy was the insistence that everything be connected somehow, a trap that the Disney Plus roster needs to avoid at all costs.