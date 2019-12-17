Lucifer’s Tom Ellis Poses With Arrowverse Heroes In Crisis On Infinite Earths BTS Pic

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” taking a month off before it concludes in January, fans have got some space to chew over the incredible first three episodes of the Arrowverse crossover that aired last week. As well as bringing the various corners of The CW’s TV universe together like always, it also pulled from across the whole wide DC multiverse to give us some crossovers we never thought we’d see. Case in point: Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar meeting the cast of Arrow.

Given the Netflix (formally Fox) show’s status as a supernatural drama, that’s based on a Vertigo comic not a mainstream DC Comics one, the Devil himself crossing over into the Arrowverse came out of left-field. We were first prepared for the idea a few months ago when it leaked that Ellis had been seen on set. The Lucifer star denied it, but he’s since admitted this was a white lie in an attempt to keep the surprise of his shock cameo in “Part 3.”

Now the cat’s out of the bag, though, this behind-the-scenes picture has been released which comes from filming of Ellis’ very special role in “Crisis” in Vancouver. The British actor is seen with Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak), David Ramsey (John Diggle) and Legends of Tomorrow‘s John Constantine (Matt Ryan). In the episode, it’s explained that Constantine and Lucifer go way back, with the occult detective calling on the former Lord of Hell for help getting into Purgatory, in order to retrieve Oliver Queen’s soul.

Ellis has revealed that Lucifer’s cameo is considered to take place prior to the beginning of his own series. If you think about it, this means that Lucifer has been showing us a post-Crisis Arrowverse all along. So, this seemingly confirms that the multiverse will be rebooted. Not that this is a great shock, mind you, seeing as Part 3 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” ended with just seven people alive in all existence.