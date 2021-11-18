‘Lupin’ star shares first BTS image as Part 3 starts shooting

One of Netflix’s biggest shows is officially back in production, with Lupin star Omar Sy sharing the first behind-the-scenes images from the smash hit French crime caper.

The sleek and stylish thriller exploded onto the scene at the beginning of the year, becoming the first French-language effort to crack the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched list in the United States, and the 70 million households it reached in four weeks were more than enough to make it one of Netflix’s top in-house shows ever.

Part 2 drew in 54 million subscribers in the same timeframe, so we can comfortably call Lupin one of the platform’s top-tier episodic efforts. As you can see below, it’s more of an above-the-scenes image really, but Sy looks thrilled to be donning Assane Diop’s trademark cap for a third time.

Ici, c’est (toujours) Paris !

Lupin, Partie 3, tournage en cours.



Feels good being home !

Lupin, Part 3, now in production. pic.twitter.com/I8APTx2lV1 — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) November 18, 2021

The actor recently signed an exclusive first-look development deal with Netflix to star and produce in a number of projects, and the smart money would be on plenty more Lupin being part of the agreement. Fans will certainly be hoping so anyway, and we can’t wait to see what intricately-planned heists Part 3 has got in store for viewers to binge in one sitting.