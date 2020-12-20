The Mandalorian Fans Are Speculating On Who Saved Baby Yoda From Order 66

Disney and Lucasfilm have been adamant that everything in the Star Wars universe is directly connected to the Skywalker family in some fashion, even when J.J. Abrams’ Episode IX presented the perfect opportunity to leave the franchise’s premiere dynasty in the past and move forward.

For a while, it looked as though The Mandalorian would stand on its own merits as an adventure that took place in a familiar universe but told a brand new story, before “The Jedi” placed Baby Yoda at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Order 66 was executed, putting him in the orbit of the Skywalkers. The Season 2 finale then doubled down in a big way as Luke made a shocking return, and walked away with Grogu in his arms.

Ahsoka Tano revealed Grogu was taken from the Temple and hidden away before Anakin slaughtered the rest of the Younglings, and now that the show’s breakout star is a canonical ally of Luke, fans have started speculating as to who shepherded the little guy to safety. Suffice to say, there’s been many candidates touted and some are much more likely than others, as you can see below.

I have went from, "Ugh, don't do that." to fully convincing myself this would be the dopest shit possible pic.twitter.com/JUlNx6uOYC — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) December 18, 2020

Yaddle disappeared… the comic that said she died is NOT canon… she’s the perfect option. It would be awesome for hardcore fans and cool for casual fans. Yoda is too predictable. I’d be cool w Obi-Wan, but yaddle is the coolest option — Wales (@swdavis21) December 18, 2020

Early Designs For The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Look Horrifying 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Madame Jocasta Nu pic.twitter.com/JIev0XLgai — Ron Frear (@RonFrear) December 18, 2020

Not sure how or why but this is the way pic.twitter.com/rC7q4mvFm1 — Clem (@TheClemReport) December 18, 2020

Knowing how Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have operated so far, the big reveal will probably be a fan favorite character making a surprise return to the Star Wars mythology. Yaddle or Jar Jar Binks would be troll jobs of the highest order, but if Boba Fett can survive certain death in a Sarlacc pit then there’s no reason Mace Windu couldn’t have lived after falling out of a window. The Mandalorian‘s finale presented just as many questions as it did answers, but there’s an agonizing wait until next year before we find out.