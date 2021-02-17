The Mandalorian Likely To Recast Cara Dune For Future Seasons

If you were thinking that Gina Carano vs. The Internet would come to an end now that the actress has been fired from The Mandalorian, think again. In fact, it’s looking pretty likely at this point that the two parties will be slinging mud back and forth for a while yet.

Of course, almost as soon as it was announced that the former MMA fighter had been dropped from the smash hit Disney Plus series, a whole number of petitions appeared on both sides of the divide. Some of them demand that Disney rehire Carano or fire Pedro Pascal to avoid having a double standard, while others are calling for Don Cheadle to be the new Cara Dune. Yes, really.

Whichever side of the argument you fall on, it can’t be denied that the actress dug her own grave by continuing to share controversial posts on social media, especially when so many people had been demanding her dismissal for months. And though Lucasfilm has yet to announce how they’ll proceed from here, a new story from The Hollywood Reporter has shed some light on the situation.

According to the outlet, Cara Dune will be recast “down the road” for both “story and merchandising reasons.” They note that she won’t be in the Boba Fett spinoff, but when The Mandalorian returns, we’ll have someone else in the role that was once occupied by Carano.

Who’ll be stepping into her shoes remains to be seen, of course, but the fans have already put forth plenty of candidates and we imagine Lucasfilm has a few names in mind, too. After all, they’d been looking to part ways with Carano for a while now and no doubt had a plan in place for how to continue on with The Mandalorian without her.