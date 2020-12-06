The Mandalorian Will Reportedly Take His Helmet Off More Often In Season 3

There was one thing that we were told to never expect to happen on The Mandalorian, and that’s for the titular bounty hunter to take his helmet off. As explained in the first season of the hit Star Wars show, Mandalorian code dictates that they cannot reveal their face to another living being. Except all the other times that this had occurred in the franchise, that is.

As the series progressed, though, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin began to expose his features here and there. And, according to the latest word on the topic, this is something that’ll be continued and expanded in season 3. Insider Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that he’s heard that we’ll be seeing much more of Mando without his helmet in the next run of The Mandalorian. It’s unclear if this is connected to previous rumors pointing to Pascal being unhappy that he doesn’t get to show his face off, but either way, it’s interesting to learn about.

It also fits with the developments of season 2. In episode 2×03, Djarin encountered Bo-Katan Kryze and questioned why she and her Nite Owls removed their helmets. She explained that his strict beliefs aren’t actually followed by the majority of their kind and this was only drummed into him because he was brought up by the Death Watch splinter group. Since then, Mando has been shown to relax his rules slightly, removing his helmet in front of Baby Yoda to grab a bite to eat.

That was just one instance, and it was only The Child that he did it in front of, but it suggested that Djarin was learning to ease up on his ways after coming into contact with other true Mandalorians who didn’t follow his strict teachings. It’s unclear how much more he could be set to show off his face, but maybe we should prepare to see Pascal’s good looks on a regular basis on the series moving forward.

For now, though, The Mandalorian season 2 continues Fridays on Disney Plus.