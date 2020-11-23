The Mandalorian Could Reveal Baby Yoda As The Most Powerful Jedi Ever

Similar to the schoolyard arguments over which superhero is the strongest, or debating whether or not your dad could beat up your friend’s dad, the Star Wars fanbase has long been locked in discussion about who can definitively be named as the most powerful Jedi that ever lived, and there are no shortage of candidates from the franchise’s extensive lore.

There’s the obvious father/son duo of Anakin and Luke Skywalker, while the expanded universe has also thrown the likes of Revan, Nomi Sunrider and Jacen Solo into the mix alongside established stalwarts Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. However, The Mandalorian‘s latest episode may have hinted that Din Djarin’s adorable little sidekick could have the potential to surpass them all.

“The Siege” finally revealed why the remnants of the Empire have been so desperate to get their hands on The Child, and unfortunately for certain sections of the fanbase who still haven’t recovered from the Prequel Trilogy, it all has to do with midi-chlorians. Baby Yoda was described as having the highest ‘M-Count’ that’s ever been seen, making him an incredibly valuable commodity.

Now that the show has confirmed that there are still Palpatine loyalists out there, as well as a few Jedi hiding in the outer reaches of the galaxy, the desire to recover Baby Yoda in particular when there are still plenty of folks around with midi-chlorians in their system could be a hint that the adorable critter is one of the most powerful characters in the Star Wars mythos.

As ComicBook.com explains:

Because of The Child’s high “M count,” it raises a few questions. If Gideon, Pershing, and their extensive group — which has a fancy new Star Destroyer-like ship, mind you — are actually remnants of the Empire, you’d think they would know of other existing Jedi and Force-sensitive users. In fact, we know through the expanded Star Universe universe consisting of video games and comics they’re entirely aware of Jedi that survived the Great Purge, from Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi to Jedi Masters like Oppo Ranciscis and Eeth Koth. Better yet, we know the Empire managed to convert a handful of Jedi for their mission, and we know the Inquisitors hunted down and experimented on several more. Maybe Pershing’s entire “M-count” line is just a throwaway — but the evidence is there, suggesting The Child could soon be one of the most powerful Jedi to grace our television sets.

The Mandalorian has only shown us glimpses of Baby Yoda’s powers so far, but if he’s anything like the wizened old member of his species from the movies, then he’ll definitely be a force to be reckoned with as he gets older.