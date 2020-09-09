The Mandalorian Season 2 Reportedly Features Sabine Wren And Captain Rex

With the Skywalker Saga finally consigned to the history books after 43 years, Disney and Lucasfilm are facing a pivotal moment for the immediate future of Star Wars. They can either continue with their recent over-reliance on nostalgia, which has generated plenty of criticism that they’re running low on creativity, or they can use the expanded canon as a basis on which to tell brand new stories.

The second season of The Mandalorian is aiming to do both, with the cast comprised of returning characters that made their debuts in the first run of episodes, alongside some fan favorites from both live-action and animation. Based on the reception to the show so far, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have earned the audience’s trust to maintain such a delicate balancing act, but one wrong move and the wheels might start to come off.

The latest rumor claims that Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan aren’t the only animated characters set to make the jump into the live-action realm when The Mandalorian returns, and both of the names in question have found themselves heavily linked to the series in recent months. As per the report, Sabine Wren and Captain Rex are also both slated to appear, and based on what we’ve heard, we might already know who’ll be playing them.

WWE star Sasha Banks joined the cast of The Mandalorian a while ago and although her role hasn’t been officially confirmed, Sabine Wren has been widely rumored as the part she’ll take on. Temuera Morrison, meanwhile, is set to return as Boba Fett, but having voiced numerous characters in The Clone Wars, there’s countless other ways for him to pull double duty, with Captain Rex currently the favorite. Whether it turns out to be the case or not, the imminent release of the first trailer will hopefully give us a much better idea of how the new faces fit into the story.