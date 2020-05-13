Temuera Morrison’s Second Role In The Mandalorian Reportedly Revealed

The announcement that Boba Fett was returning to Star Wars in The Mandalorian overjoyed fans of the franchise, but the real cherry on top was that Temuera Morrison would be playing the role. Morrison portrayed Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, from whom all the Clone Troopers were created.

Of course, Jango requested that he receive an unmodified clone of himself to raise as a son as well, who grew up to become Boba Fett. This means that Morrison is really the only logical choice to play Boba and anyone else would have been a big let down. But it seems that he won’t just be Boba Fett in season 2.

The first big casting announcement for the season was that Rosario Dawson would be playing fan-favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano and concept art released by one of the producers has shown her appearing alongside The Clone Wars and Rebels‘ Captain Rex: a veteran Clone Trooper who fought alongside Anakin Skywalker, successfully fought off his Order 66 programming, and went on to become a Commander in the Rebellion.

The Mandalorian Director Reveals First Look At Baby Yoda In Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With Rex apparently set to appear in the show, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka will cameo in The Mandalorian back in December – that Morrison is going to double-up and play both roles. This makes sense, too, as Rex and Boba Fett are both clones of Jango. The only major difference between them is that the Clone Troopers were designed to age twice as fast, meaning that Rex should look significantly older than Boba Fett. But given that Fett wears a helmet and old-age CGI is pretty advanced, there are certainly ways around this.

All this news is getting me unbelievably hyped for what’s coming in The Mandalorian. Watching Boba Fett and Dyn Djarin square off should be a battle for the ages, especially as Boba Fett isn’t actually a Mandalorian and just wears the armor. Let’s hope we get a trailer very soon.