The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Reportedly Coming This Month

The Mandalorian went down better than anyone could have hoped for last fall, with the Star Wars saga’s debut live-action series arguably serving as the franchise’s most popular entry of the Disney era. The hype is high, then, for the show’s upcoming second season. A bunch of news and reports have been swirling around these past few months, but Lucasfilm has kept a lot officially under wraps. But now that we’re in August, we could be getting our first glimpse at what’s to come very soon.

Kessel Run Transmissions’ Noah Outlaw has claimed on Twitter that the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 is set to arrive within this month. This hasn’t been confirmed yet, but season 1 also debuted its first trailer in August, so this would add up. Season 1’s landed on August 24th, to be exact, so maybe we can expect season 2’s trailer on a similar date later in the month?

The Mandalorian: Season 2 trailer comes this month. pic.twitter.com/k0eVjBFLbL — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) August 1, 2020

Unlike so many upcoming TV shows, The Mandalorian season 2 was lucky enough to wrap up production prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, This means it’s been able to avoid the sort of major delay facing the Marvel TV series that were also supposed to be coming to Disney Plus in the second half of the year. It’s fully expected to premiere in October, then, just as was originally planned.

Of course, a lot’s come out about season 2 so far, much of which the studio probably didn’t want to leak so early. Rosario Dawson is joining as Ahsoka Tano, for one, not to mention Katee Sackhoff playing Bo-Katan Kryze and the return of Boba Fett. It’ll certainly be interesting to see how much is shown in the trailers and if one or more of these characters could feature in order to get the internet buzzing about the new season.

Alternatively, The Mandalorian may just keep all its secrets until it airs, like it did last time with Baby Yoda. In any case, say tuned for further news on the potential arrival of the first trailer for season 2 this month.