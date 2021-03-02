The Mandalorian Star Comments On Gina Carano’s Firing

So far, the key cast and crew members of The Mandalorian have remained silent regarding Gina Carano’s dismissal. In fact, Disney and Lucasfilm have probably instructed the likes of Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni not to comment on the matter, probably in the hopes that the dust will have settled by the time cameras start rolling on season 3 later this year.

Of course, the former Cara Dune has never exactly been renowned for her shy and retiring personality, and since being fired from the show, she’s regularly offered up her side of the story, claiming that the Mouse House is rife with bullying and she knows things that could turn the entire story on its head in the eyes of the media.

It’s all just speculation for now, but you can guarantee that whenever someone associated with The Mandalorian hits the press circuit for any reason, Carano’s name is going to come up. That’s exactly what happened to comedian Bill Burr when he appeared on a recent podcast, and the Migs Mayfield actor became the latest in a long line of collaborators to praise Carano as a person.

“It’s a weird time. I don’t know. Unless she did some truly horrible sh*t. I don’t know. I don’t know what the f*ck it is. I’m on that f*cking show. Now, I gotta watch what the f*ck I say. She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f*cking person. And you know, whatever, and somehow someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure. That’s how it is out there. It’s f*cking crazy time. People just waiting, laying in the weeds. Now it’s becoming like, ‘Hey you made an ignorant comparison’. There goes your dream, right? I look at that and it’s like, ‘Who the f*ck stands up to that?’.”

There seems to be a huge disconnect between Gina Carano the person, and the internet’s perception of her. Anyone that worked with her on The Mandalorian doesn’t have a bad word to say, but on social media she was constantly incurring the wrath of the fanbase with her controversial and often confrontational activity. The former MMA fighter eventually crossed a line in the eyes of the Disney brass that there was no coming back from, but the studio aren’t going to let it affect the future of the most popular TV show on the planet.