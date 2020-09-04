The Mandalorian Star Confirms His Return For Season 2

We’re still waiting on the debut trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian, which was heavily rumored to arrive last week but was reportedly delayed due to some behind the scenes discontent. We did get an official premiere date and a new logo, but even then fans are convinced that Disney and Lucasfilm only dropped the news to deflect the attention away from John Boyega’s scathing criticism of his time as part of Star Wars.

Well-founded conspiracy theories aside, we’re only eight weeks away from the return of Mando and Baby Yoda, and yet official plot details are virtually non-existent. We know that fan favorite characters Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan will be making their live-action bows played by Rosario Dawson and the returning Katee Sackhoff, respectively, but we have no idea where the story is heading or how they factor in.

Giancarlo Esposito has been happy to divulge that his villainous Moff Gideon will play a much larger role this time around, but everything remains confined to the realm of rumor and speculation. However, Carl Weathers has now confirmed that he’ll be back as Greef Karga, and you can see his little update down below.

It was already announced that the Rocky veteran would be directing at least one episode of season 2, but it’s nice to know that the shady leader of the bounty hunter’s guild will be back on our screens as well. The 72 year-old is making his directorial debut on The Mandalorian, which is a pretty high-profile gig for a first-time filmmaker, even one that’s spent almost half a century in the business.

In any case, with the release date now confirmed, surely it’s just a matter of time before the first footage of the new season arrives. And we can hardly wait.