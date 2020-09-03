Fans had been wondering why Disney and Lucasfilm had revealed so little information about The Mandalorian, despite the second season of the hit Disney Plus exclusive always being scheduled for release in October. The debut trailer was widely expected to air for the first time last week before it was mysteriously withdrawn, leading to speculation that there could be some behind the scenes issues surrounding Mando and Baby Yoda’s latest adventure.

However, yesterday saw the Mouse House confirm that The Mandalorian would be back on our screens on the 30th of October, with the studio also revealing a new logo in the process. While fans were happy to finally get some confirmation about the return of the popular show, it also happened to arrive on a day where Disney and Lucasfilm found themselves the subjects of a lot of negative publicity.

Sequel Trilogy star John Boyega gave an explosive interview that didn’t hold back when it came to his criticisms of Star Wars. The actor clearly shares the opinion of many fans that Finn was heavily sidelined in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and even slammed his corporate overlords for a lack of diversity and representation.

A few online conspiracy theorists are convinced it wasn’t a coincidence that The Mandalorian hype train kicked off on exactly the same day the studio were coming under fire, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

lmao @ Boyega rightfully voicing his frustration with Star Wars and the mouse immediately dropping “Uh, MANDALORIAN season 2 October 30th!” — diego crespo (@thediegocrespo) September 2, 2020

And just like that, the John Boyega trending topic slips beneath “The Mandalorian” and googling Star Wars is a lot of Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda. Coincidence or not, they silenced him today. — jessa (@directedbyrian) September 2, 2020

“i’m excited for the mandalorian” and “dropping the date was a strategic play to silence John Boyega’s Black experience and I wont forget it” are two things that can & should be said — lu ✿ yaddle defense attorney (@millebiennium) September 2, 2020

If The Mandalorian trailer drops today, you can probably thank John Boyega for it. Disney likely gonna try to do anything to bury his comments toward them with whatever they have stored on their hard drives. — The Lore Master (@TheLoreMasterYT) September 2, 2020

The Mandalorian news hitting today after John Boyega spoke out does not sit well with me. At all. — Braddington (@bradwhipple) September 2, 2020

disney : john boyega made a statement about the racism in the star wars franchise what do we do the star wars dept, sweating : fuck i don’t KNOW the star wars dept, sweating more : *release the mandalorian s2 logo* the star wars dept, wiping their forehead : that was close — al | commissions open (@itsacreed) September 2, 2020

*John Boyega talks about the racist element of Star Wars* Fans: "Omg I can't believe this, we need to do something about it" *Star Wars releases new Mandalorian poster* Those Same Fans: "OMG STAR WARS IS THE BEST" — Hush (@geekyhush) September 2, 2020

you’re allowed to be excited for the mandalorian season 2. lots of very talented people worked on it. be excited for it. but don’t use it to sweep what john boyega said under the rug. recognize you can be excited for it while also calling disney out. — mads ♡ (@poessunflower) September 2, 2020

John Boyega: "Disney treated marginalized people like me and Kelly Marie Tran like garbage and they need to be held accountable." Disney: Quick, distract everyone by announcing more Mandalorian! — Poynter_Marcsman #DEFUNDTHEPOLICE (@poyntermarcsman) September 2, 2020

I'm try to be wary of theories on why a company put out certain announcements but that mandalorian announcement is way too close to Boyega's statements for comfort — Sarah 🔥 (@ScaredBisexual) September 2, 2020

i heard that mandalorian news was released today so when u see a star wars trend it's about baby yoda instead of john boyega and that is gross gross gross pls read what john said about the franchise — BB²⁸ (@betsyblackBB) September 2, 2020

I've seen other people say this and it likely is true, disney really put out the mandalorian tease right after John boyega slams them in an interview about mistreating him and his Character 😕 — 𝙆𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙚🦇 (@SuperSonsTalk) September 2, 2020

Also very dirty timing putting out the mandalorian release date right after the Boyega interview and get "baby yoda" trending instead of him surely a coincidence yeah — Valarynn (@valarynn) September 2, 2020

A staunchly family-friendly company like Disney will do anything they can to avoid bad press, especially when an actor that played a major role in one of their biggest franchises is accusing them of thinly-veiled racism, so whether it was a coincidence or not, they’ll nonetheless be hoping that the focus quickly shifts entirely onto The Mandalorian.