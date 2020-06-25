New Mandalorian Theory Says The Darksaber Belongs To Luke Skywalker

Perhaps the most surprising element of The Mandalorian‘s season finale was Moff Gideon cutting his way out of the Imperial TIE fighter using the Darksaber.

As Star Wars fans may know, the Darksaber is actually an ancient relic of Mandalore dating back to many eons past. According to legends, it was Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to join the Jedi Order, who created the weapon. After his death, Mandalorians inherited the saber from generation to generation and cared about its significance so much that they believed a person wielding the Darksaber could unite the clans and bring them together. Relatively, the lore surrounding the artifact is similar to how people inherit the Elder Wand in Harry Potter. In Rebels, Sabine Wren steals it from Darth Maul but when she admits to her mother, Ursa Wren, that she didn’t win it in battle, she says: “Then you have no claim to it.”

The former apprentice of Darth Sidious actually got his hands on the Darksaber when he slaid Pre Vizsla, a descendant of Tarre Vizsla, in The Clone Wars. But now, based on a fan theory posted on Reddit, it seems the saber may actually belong to Luke Skywalker. Think about it: Ben Kenobi killed Maul in the desert, and while he wasn’t carrying the weapon at that time, that made Obi-Wan the next owner of the Darksaber. After Darth Vader killed his mentor in A New Hope, he claimed the ancient sword for himself and he passed it on to Luke when he died at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Early Designs For The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Look Horrifying 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, if much like any other lightsaber the Darksaber has a will of its own, then how does it interpret “defeat?” Because Palpatine once overwhelmed Maul to the point of irrefutable defeat in a duel, this could make Darth Sidious the true owner. Then again, Vader ultimately kills Palpatine by throwing him down the reactor shaft, which, either way, makes Luke the rightful heir of the Darksaber.

The Mandalorian takes place five years after the Battle of Endor, so The Last Jedi is still alive and well, roaming the galaxy and thinking of training the next generation of the light-side force-practitioners. But would the producers bring back a young Luke Skywalker to address the situation with the Darksaber and ultimately hand it off to Mando? Or do you think there’s some sort of deeper analogy at play here that we’ve yet to understand?

As usual, you can let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section down below.