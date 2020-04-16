New Mandalorian Theory Says The Armorer Is A Clone Wars Character

It seems that Jon Favreau wants to bring back some old characters in the upcoming chapter of The Mandalorian, but what if one of the bounty hunters from season 1 was actually someone we know from The Clone Wars?

The first season of the new Disney+ live-action series revolving around the adventures of one Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter, and his sidekick, Baby Yoda, wasn’t in shortage of mysterious characters. From a former Shock Trooper in service of the Rebellion to an Ugnaught who served as a mechanic under the Imperial banner, the world of The Mandalorian was chock full of peculiar individuals.

And yet, none of these were as intriguing as the Armorer, who supposedly led the remaining Mandalorians and their new way of life. While we never got to see who she really was, we know that she had a lot of wisdom to offer Mando. Now, with news that Ahsoka Tano will make her official live-action debut in the upcoming season of Favreau’s show, some fans are speculating as to who the Armorer might be.

This new theory suggests that the mysterious blacksmith is actually Bo-Katan Kryze. As fans may tell you, she’s a well-known character in both The Clone Wars and Rebels. We don’t know what became of her after the Siege of Mandalore, but what if she’s our mysterious Mandalorian Armorer? If Kryze were to appear in the second season, she could even explain how Moff Gideon came in to possession of the Darksaber or what his ultimate motives are.

It’s certainly an interesting theory, but unfortunately, there’s compelling evidence that could prove otherwise. For one thing, the Armorer has horns on her helmet, which could hint at an affiliation with Darth Maul. This obviously rules out the possibility that she’s Bo-Katan, since the character is a sworn enemy of the former Sith Lord. Additionally, the Mandalorian speaks of the Jedi as if she’s never met one in person, as opposed to Bo-Katan who’s had run-ins with them several times.

Still, she could be lying to Mando about the Jedi to conceal her true identity, but to find out the truth, we’ll have to wait until the next season of The Mandalorian arrives in October.

Tell us, though, what do you think about this theory? And would it fit into the continuity of that galaxy far, far away? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.