The Mandalorian Just Got Tons Of Awesome New Funko Pops

After Disney seriously dropped the ball on Baby Yoda merchandise early on, other companies are intent not to make the same mistake. Funko proved that today by releasing several new figurines based on characters from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian and the new collectibles available to pre-order are as follows:

a Heavy Infantry Mandalorian

a Deluxe Pop of the Mandalorian on Blurrg

Greef Karga

Q9-Zero

An Incinerator Stormtrooper

Offworld Jawa

Covert Mandalorian

A new version of the Mandalorian

The Armorer

The Client

These are, of course, in addition to the Baby Yoda Funko Pop that was revealed last month. All of these toys are currently scheduled to ship out in February, though this date could get pushed back if the demand is too overwhelming. As such, we highly encourage fans who want these Funko Pops to use the link below as soon as possible before everything sells out.

Indeed, due to the initial delay and the mass popularity of the intergalactic series, customers are eager to get their hands on The Mandalorian merchandise quickly. The Baby Yoda plushies have basically already sold out, not to mention the insane 14-month waiting list for that $500 Baby Yoda toy.

It seems like everyone is in love with this show – and for good reason – so these figures are expected to move pretty quickly. The holidays have already passed, sure, but these adorable collectibles could be the perfect birthday gift or just a regular I-appreciate-you for the diehard Star Wars fan in your life. Again, you’ll want to act fast, though, or everything might be gone.

But tell us, do you plan on purchasing any of these new toys? Sound off in the comments section below and look out for the second season of The Mandalorian to drop in the fall of 2020.