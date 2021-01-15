The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Throws Shade At Her Critics Yet Again

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano continues to mock online critics and haters on Twitter amid a new wave of backlash after her apparent “support” of the recent Capitol riots.

As far as side characters go, Cara Dune was a great addition to the first season of Jon Favreau’s show. And after the positive reaction from the fandom, both she and Greef Karga made a return in the latest run. The former Rebel shock trooper was also part of Mando’s team that assailed Moff Gideon’s cruiser to rescue Baby Yoda. So, given her significance to the plot of the series, it seemed certain that the House of Mouse would ask Carano to become a regular on the show, if not the greater Star Wars canon for that matter.

Alas, the actress’ social media activism in the past few months has blown up in the company’s face. After inciting controversy over her comments about the transgender community, Carano went on to question the validity of the 2020 presidential election and, most recently, the COVID-19 vaccines. This has all led to an estimable number of fans calling for her dismissal from future seasons of The Mandalorian.

Though Disney has yet to respond to the backlash, the star has once again taken to Twitter to throw shade at her critics, posting the following on her personal feed:

You cannot silence, mute or censor the spirit. It does not ask anyone or anything for permission to exist. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/WKbTOk8FMr — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) January 15, 2021

Pedro Pascal Shows His Support For Gina Carano With Cute Mandalorian Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, the matter of Carano’s relationship with fans has turned into something of a passive-aggressive dispute. And the latest rumors, which should be hardly shocking, seem to suggest that Lucasfilm isn’t too keen on the fact that she continues to antagonize the fanbase.

Hopefully the controversy will die down by the time The Mandalorian season 3 arrives. If not, though, Disney may finally be forced to intervene and address the situation.