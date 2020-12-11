Gina Carano’s Star Wars Show Is Reportedly Separate From Rangers Of The New Republic

Lucasfilm has announced that a total of 10 new Star Wars TV series are on their way to Disney Plus in the near future. As we all expected, a bunch of them are spinoffs of The Mandalorian, including Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and a show called Rangers of the New Republic. No story details have been revealed about the latter as of yet, but the title tells us that it’ll focus on the heroes of the burgeoning New Republic, which has recently factored into season 2 of Jon Favreau’s hit series.

For one, Gina Carano’s Cara Dune is now a marshal of the New Republic. You might be thinking that Rangers is the Cara spinoff that we’ve been expecting to be announced, then. However, according to what We Got This Covered’s hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka would cameo on The Mandalorian and Hayden Christensen is returning in Obi-Wan, both of which were correct – this is not the case and they’re actually two separate projects.

Carano will appear in Rangers, as production on it had already begun prior to the release of The Mandalorian season 2, and before the storm of controversy around the actress really started to swirl. However, it’s not a vehicle for her. The actress’ spinoff is apparently simply titled Cara Dune and would’ve been announced yesterday, but Lucasfilm have pushed the pause button on it now given the aforementioned controversy.

As you’re surely aware of, Carano has come under fire of late for airing various divisive opinions on social media, as well as making a pronouns joke that many found to be transphobic. Sources say this has led to the studio effectively cancelling her own series unless the backlash against her dies down or else she publicly apologizes for her comments.

Cara Dune isn’t about to disappear from the Star Wars universe, then, but Carano’s online presence may well have scuppered her chances of getting a starring role in her own vehicle.