The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda May Appear In Star Wars: The Bad Batch

A popular character from Disney’s The Mandalorian will supposedly appear in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The show, for those not aware, was announced earlier this year and marks the return of Clone Force 99 or the Bad Batch, as the group is informally known. Similarly to the wider clone army as seen in the Prequel Trilogy, each of the squad’s four members are replications of bounty hunter Jango Fett, though differ from their rank and file brethren due to in-built mutations. While viewed as defective by many of their peers, these genetic alterations bestow each of them with heightened physical or cognitive abilities far beyond that of an ordinary trooper. Collectively, the team is said to boast a 100% mission success rate and consists of members Crosshair, Wrecker, Hunter and Tech.

Executive produced by Dave Filoni and set in the aftermath of the Clone War, The Bad Batch is described by Disney as an episodic series that’ll have the titular mercenaries undertake daring missions as “they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”

What these missions will entail is anyone’s guess, though some fans now think that one contract will task them with carrying out a rescue operation on Coruscant.

According to YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions, the rumor goes that Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) – revealed in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian to have been rescued from the aforementioned planet’s Jedi Temple by an unnamed individual – will be ferried to safety by the unconventional team, potentially explaining how the child ended up on Arvala-7 prior to his meeting Din Djarin.

It’s a plot that certainly makes sense, no doubt, but one that remains incredibly speculative in nature. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens when Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives on Disney Plus in 2021, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you think of these latest developments down below!