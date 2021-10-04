Margot Robbie’s New Netflix Show Has A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Margot Robbie doesn’t have the most extensive back catalogue as a producer just yet, but her LuckyChap Entertainment already boasts a strong track record when it comes to film and television projects.

I, Tonya lander her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and drew widespread critical acclaim, while Promising Young Woman went one better and landed five Oscar nods including Best Picture, with director Emerald Fennell landing the prize for Best Original Screenplay.

Dollface has been renewed for a second season on Hulu, Birds of Prey became an instant cult classic, and new Netflix series Maid boasts a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Robbie doesn’t appear on camera, but LuckyChap were heavily involved in the development and creation of the project, which stars Margaret Qualley as a young mother who leaves her emotionally abusive boyfriend behind before gaining the titular employment.

Jurassic World‘s Nick Robinson plays the ex-lover, with support coming from Tony-winning Anika Noni Rose, veteran character actor Billy Burke and Qualley’s mother Andie MacDowell. Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, and currently ranks as one of the ten most-watched shows on Netflix having premiered last Friday.