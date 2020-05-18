Mark Hamill’s Confused About Boba Fett’s Return On The Mandalorian

Fans can barely contain their excitement for the return of Boba Fett in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, but Star Wars legend Mark Hamill can’t wrap his head around the fact that the bounty hunter is still alive.

About a week ago, the internet was taken by a storm when it was announced that Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison has been cast to play Boba Fett in Jon Favreau’s live-action series. Seeing as how the narrative takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire, it seems that the sinister bounty hunter somehow survived his fall into the Sarlacc pit after all. At this point, we don’t know what role he’ll play in Mando and Baby Yoda’s story, not to mention that he won’t be the only familiar character to make a comeback. Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Bo-Katan Kryze will all reportedly appear in the upcoming season, with Lucasfilm slowly paving the way for their individual spinoff shows.

Suffice to say, the Mouse House is pulling out all the stops to make sure that The Mandalorian continues to be a hit with Star Wars fans. Still, it looks as though Mark Hamill can’t figure out how Boba would’ve survived that fall. In a recent interview, the actor gave praise to The Mandalorian and admitted that he’s confused about the return of the bounty hunter.

“I thought he was a decade into getting digested at this point. There’s so many ways they can go and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are both the right people for the job. They know it better than I do,” he said.

Since Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to make an announcement about Morrison’s role in The Mandalorian, we aren’t exactly sure about how Favreau and Filoni wish to handle his return.

Fingers crossed, if he does show face or even come in the way of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, let’s hope that Mando finishes the deed this time, though it may be a while before that happens on the show.