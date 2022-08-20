Marvel fan pitches the perfect way to kick off ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Ever since Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU has offered various different ways of triggering our trauma over the Snap. Much like Order 66 in Star Wars, the franchise has depicted half the universe turning to dust from a multitude of perspectives at this point, each more harrowing than the last. That being said, one dark (yet kind of awesome) fan pitch for Daredevil: Born Again might just take the crown for the most jaw-dropping take on it yet.

Twitter user @alistlk went viral for voicing their concept for the opening scene of the upcoming Disney Plus revival of the hit Netflix series. The fan wrote; “If D+ Daredevil show doesn’t start with everyone bliping [sic] away around him in complete confusion as he hears hearts/voices all around the city disappear it’s a missed opportunity.”

If D+ Daredevil show doesn’t start with everyone bliping away around him in complete confusion as he hears hearts/voices all around the city disappear it’s a missed opportunity. pic.twitter.com/YQpN7QpDsk — AList (@alistlk) August 18, 2022

First look at Daredevil in 'She-Hulk' 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

This would be one heck of a dramatic way to kick off Born Again, not to mention a scene that would function on multiple different levels. For anyone who somehow doesn’t know what DD’s power set is, it would quickly establish that. It would also embrace the fact that Matt Murdock is properly part of the MCU universe now, unlike the tangentially related Defenders Saga. What’s more, fans are desperate to know what’s happened to Matt since Daredevil season three, so a sequence like this would go someway to explaining that.

At this point, there’s been no official word on whether Matt survived The Blip or not, as it’s hard to glean much from his brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With any luck, his bigger role in next year’s Echo will provide some more info on what he’s been up to since we last visited Hell’s Kitchen. Charlie Cox will likewise reprise his role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, although this is expected to be a more comedic use of the hornhead, so don’t go expecting any deep character introspection from that cameo.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in spring 2024.