Marvel Fans Are Horrified By The What If..? Zombie Apocalypse

The What If..? comics are famous for ending in tragedy, with the alternative realities generally wrapping with the death of one or more beloved characters. This week’s episode took that baton and ran with it, showing us a truly brutal zombie apocalypse hitting the MCU.

The origins came from Janet van Dyne in the Quantum Realm, though it spread across the entire Earth very quickly once superheroes became infected. Most of the episode saw these zombified heroes being killed in gross ways – and if you’ve got a dark sense of humor it’s fun to see Steve Rogers be chopped in half, Tony Stark beheaded, and Sharon Carter completely exploded from within.

The episode has only been out a few hours, but fans are loving it:

#WhatIf is soo good..but ppl aren't talking about it…we don't deserve it — Rd animations (@rd_animations_) September 8, 2021

#WhatIf #WhatIfzombies IS SO FAR MY PERSONAL FAVOURITE!!!!!!!!THE JUMPSCARES, THE EMOTIONS, AND THE ENDING GIVES ME CHILLS🥶EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS EPISODE’s PERFECT!!! 😩🤌🏼 — dan #REDTaylorsVersion🧣 (@afterglowitch) September 8, 2021

This is sick and twisted I tell u #WhatIfpic.twitter.com/WjyMck0klY — Ben🌻 (@eddiewantsome) September 8, 2021

i frikin love how random #WhatIf episode 5 was, the characters, the plot 🤣 — Fahmil Faza (@FvckMiL) September 8, 2021

She’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment#WhatIf #WhatIfzombies pic.twitter.com/X9DLKZC4kt — zombie hunter danté 🕷️ (@spidermoron) September 8, 2021

This Episode of #WhatIf @ Wanda x Vision shippers specifically… pic.twitter.com/Rl2By0Kqst — Dedicated Young Bisexual with No Characteristics (@ScarletSitcom) September 8, 2021

#WhatIf now this what I want to see Zombie thanos pic.twitter.com/y6l0VEzxiH — Aftøn (@Afton243) September 8, 2021

The creepiest episode ever #WhatIf — Laamoon • carrd on bio (@bringsprings) September 8, 2021

So I had to watch a bunch of my comfort characters die all at once? Yay 🥲 — therese ‎✪ (@seduce_narry) September 8, 2021

This weeks #WhatIf has been the one I’ve been waiting for the longest and omg the payoff for me was EVERYTHING!!



Funny, scares and even made me tear up at the end (thanks to Black Panthers emotional speech 🥺😢).



Can we get a Part 2 with Zombie Thanos PLEASE!! pic.twitter.com/tvDY3Rhr1f — Lord Nathan Mort ⚔️ (@NathanMort2) September 8, 2021

One interesting development was that the story ended on a cliffhanger, with the final scene of the episode teasing an Infinity Stone-powered zombie Thanos. We already know roughly what the next episodes will cover, so we may have to wait until season two to see this resolved.

An added bonus for this episode was that we got more voice work from Chadwick Boseman. Many had assumed his appearance in the second episode would be his final MCU work, though he has a decent role here and may also be in the season one finale.

Right now we don’t have confirmation whether a conclusion is coming or not, but I need to see what happens on this doomed Earth. Somehow, I suspect that things are going to get a lot worse before the sun rises.

What If..? airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.