Marvel releases new ‘Hawkeye’ images

If you just can’t get enough of the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, you’re in luck because Marvel Studios took to Twitter Wednesday to unveil more than 60 images from every episode of the show so far.

In case you’re not already familiar, Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, a now-retired Avenger who gets ensnared into a side adventure by up-and-coming hero archer, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

There have been plenty of callbacks to previous Marvel Cinematic Universe characters so far, including Clint giving multiple loving tributes to his late bestie, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and the brief but welcome return of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, a character who first premiered in the Black Widow movie.

However, one of the most anticipated characters speculated to make an appearance in the show — but hasn’t yet — is Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin from the 2015 Netflix Daredevil series. The reason for this speculated appearance is actually twofold as Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently divulged Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be returning to the MCU. Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, AKA Echo, has also made reference to her “uncle” in Hawkeye, which if you’re familiar with the comics you will know she’s likely talking about Kingpin.

With all the speculation aside, it remains to be seen how and when any of the Daredevil characters that fans seem to adore will be making appearances in the Marvel franchise, but fans have been hoping the Man Without Fear will make a cameo in next week’s theatrical release Spider-Man: No Way Home.